Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two airmen on an aircraft participate in evacuation training.

Evacuation Scenarios

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ana Nichols, right, and Staff Sgt. Joel Allen respond to patient scenario inputs during an aeromedical evacuation training mission on a C-130H Hercules over Alabama, Dec. 17, 2017. Nichols and Allen are aeromedical evacuation technicians assigned to the 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen

  • Download Image: Full Size (4.94 MB)
  • Photo By: Master Sgt. Mark Olsen VIRIN: 171217-F-AL508-0188C.JPG
