Evacuation Scenarios

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ana Nichols, right, and Staff Sgt. Joel Allen respond to patient scenario inputs during an aeromedical evacuation training mission on a C-130H Hercules over Alabama, Dec. 17, 2017. Nichols and Allen are aeromedical evacuation technicians assigned to the 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen