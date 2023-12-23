Leader Visit

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, prepare to meet with Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Africa at Morón Air Base, Spain, Dec. 21, 2017. Dunford and Troxell, along with USO entertainers, visited service members who are deployed during the holidays at various locations across the globe. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro