Securing Cargo

Airmen secure a load of cargo in a C-130H Hercules at Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, Feb. 3, 2017. The airmen, assigned to the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, delivered 30,000 pounds of cargo to aid in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan