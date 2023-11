Strike Eagle Action

An F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, July 19, 2017. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The KC-10 is assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Preston Webb