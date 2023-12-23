Chairman Walk

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walks through a tunnel to speak to service members and multi-national partners at Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2017. Dunford and Troxell, along with USO entertainers, visited service members who were deployed during the holidays. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro