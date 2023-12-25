An official website of the United States Government 
An aircraft and airmen sit on the deck of a ship surrounded by steam.

Hornet Launch

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 94, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Persian Gulf, Dec. 21, 2017. Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. Navy photo by Seaman Michael A. Colemanberry

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.86 MB)
  • Photo By: Seaman Michael A. Colemanberry VIRIN: 171221-N-NK192-1124C.JPG
