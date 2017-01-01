An official website of the United States Government 
An airman adjusts a helmet being worn by a child.

Visor Help

Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Guereque, 58th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeymen, adjusts the helmet visor for a visitor from Presbyterian and University of New Mexico children's hospital at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 21, 2017. More than 15 children and their families visited Kirtland for lunch and to view aircraft static displays. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. J.D. Strong II

