Sailor work on the deck of a ship while silhouetted by the sun.

Blue Sky

Sailors line handle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, while mooring in Split, Croatia, for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 22, 2017. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fourth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James R. Turner

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.9 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class James Turner VIRIN: 171222-N-KA046-0061C.JPG
