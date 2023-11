Troxell Coin Toss

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stands with the referee for a coin toss to start the 2017 Military Bowl football game in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 28, 2017. The Navy Midshipmen defeated the University of Virginia Cavaliers 49-7. DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann