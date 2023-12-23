An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A child rolls a bowling ball down a ramp with two adults nearby.

Bowling Fun

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zachary Harless, a platoon sergeant with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, helps a local child as she rolls a bowling ball down a ramp at the Camp Hansen bowling alley, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2017. Local children of the Smile Family Daycare and their parents were invited to spend an afternoon of fun and food as part of the community relations event. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Ernest Hagewood

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.61 MB)
  • Photo By: Gunnery Sgt. Ernest Hagewood VIRIN: 171223-M-OJ878-185C.JPG
