Bowling Fun

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zachary Harless, a platoon sergeant with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, helps a local child as she rolls a bowling ball down a ramp at the Camp Hansen bowling alley, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2017. Local children of the Smile Family Daycare and their parents were invited to spend an afternoon of fun and food as part of the community relations event. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Ernest Hagewood