Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors participate in search and rescue training

Search and Rescue

Navy search and rescue swimmer Steve Kapala, right, and Seaman Kyle Love participate in search and rescue training with Afloat Training Group West Pac at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2017. Search and rescue swimmers play a key role in personnel safety and mission readiness of U.S. Naval Operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Kirkjohnson

