Allied Aim

Soldiers prepare to clear a building while conducting a simulated town assault during exercise Allied Spirit VII at the U.S. Army’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 7, 2017. About 4,050 troops from 13 nations participated in the exercise. The soldiers are assigned to 1st squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Army photo by Spc. Randy Wren