Mortar System

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Felix Ruiz, left, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Devon Flynn, confirm the alignment of an 81mm mortar system at a range, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2017. Ruiz is an A-gunner and Flynn is a gunner and both are assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bernadette Wildes