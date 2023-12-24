Hello Hands

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Leslie Rudy greets a family member after departing the USS Truxtun in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 21, 2017. Rudy, an aviation structural mechanic, was assigned to the ship during a seven-month deployment to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. Navy photo by Seaman Cameron Stoner