An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is given an award on stage.

Eisenhower Award

Norman C. Chambers, left, chairman of Business Executives for National Security, presents Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with the Eisenhower Award in Washington, April 5, 2018. Selva received the award for his efforts in advancing national security through innovation and reform. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.57 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. James K. McCann VIRIN: 180405-D-SW162-2089.JPG
Photo Gallery