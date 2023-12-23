An official website of the United States Government 
An Airman works beneath a B-52 aircraft, illuminated at night against a deep blue sky.

Airman Down Under

An Air Force crew chief helps prepare a B-52H Stratofortress for takeoff during training operations at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, April 3, 2018. A detachment of Air Force B-52H bombers, aircrew and support personnel deployed to the base to train with Australian joint terminal attack controllers. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel

