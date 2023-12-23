Sing Along

Ngarchelong Elementary School students sing with Chief Petty Officer Christopher Sams during a community outreach event in support of Pacific Partnership 2018 in Koror, Palu, April 6, 2018. The mission is to work collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase stability and security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships across the Indo-Pacific Region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Byron C. Linder