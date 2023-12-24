Wall Reflection Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Barton, one of four finalists for Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year, reads a note left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a run at the National Mall, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2018. The run is the first event to select the top Reserve Sailor and recognize finalists for their performance. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hickok SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.16 MB) Photo By: Stephen Hickok VIRIN: 180409-N-YU482-012C.JPG Photo Gallery