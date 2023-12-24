An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor leans over near the Vietnam Veterns Memorial.

Wall Reflection

Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Barton, one of four finalists for Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year, reads a note left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a run at the National Mall, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2018. The run is the first event to select the top Reserve Sailor and recognize finalists for their performance. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hickok

