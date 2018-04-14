Hero’s Welcome A veteran receives a hero’s welcome at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., April 14, 2018, as veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War arrive on Honor Flights for a daylong visit. The Honor Flights Network provides free trips to veterans to visit the nation’s war memorials in Washington, D.C. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.17 MB) Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando VIRIN: 180414-D-BN624-0001Y.JPG Photo Gallery