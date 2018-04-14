An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A woman and her dog greet a World War II veteran as he arrives at an airport.

Furry Greeting

Joan Danzansky and her therapy dog Biscuit greet World War II Army veteran Billy Edwards at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., April 14, 2018. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War received a hero’s welcome as they arrived on Honor Flights for a daylong tour of the national war memorials in Washington D.C. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.51 MB)
  • Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando VIRIN: 180414-D-BN064-0004A.JPG
Photo Gallery