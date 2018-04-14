Furry Greeting Joan Danzansky and her therapy dog Biscuit greet World War II Army veteran Billy Edwards at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., April 14, 2018. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War received a hero’s welcome as they arrived on Honor Flights for a daylong tour of the national war memorials in Washington D.C. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.51 MB) Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando VIRIN: 180414-D-BN064-0004A.JPG Photo Gallery