Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

One soldier reaches out to help another soldier.

Ranger Help

Teams of two Ranger-qualified soldiers, and one team of Ranger-qualified Coast Guardsmen, take part in 2018 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 13, 2018. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is an annual event to determine the top-performing two-person Ranger team from units across the Army as well as other services. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright

