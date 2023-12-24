An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman helps paint a face of a child.

New Horizons

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Claudia Bryant helps paint the face of a guest during the opening ceremony of Exercise New Horizons 2018 in Meteti, Panama, April 11, 2018. Exercise New Horizons is a joint training exercise where all branches of the U.S. military conduct training in civil engineer, medical and support services while benefiting the local community. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.7 MB)
  • Photo By: Senior Airman Dustin Mullen VIRIN: 180411-F-OE991-1008C.JPG
Photo Gallery