Story Time Air Force Tech Sgt. Justin Hamilton reads to a group of children at Brookes Cambridge school in Bury St. Edmunds, England, April 17, 2018. The community engagement event gave Liberty Wing Airmen the chance to experience a United Kingdom school and gave the students the chance to interact with American service members. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abby L. Finkel