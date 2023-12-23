An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier climbs a rope as another soldier watches from below.

Rope Climb

Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hart climbs as Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Mercado watches during the 2018 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 14, 2018. Hart is assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and Mercado is assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Wallace

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.13 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Wallace VIRIN: 180414-A-PP033-076C.JPG
Photo Gallery