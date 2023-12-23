Rope Climb

Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hart climbs as Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Mercado watches during the 2018 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga., April 14, 2018. Hart is assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and Mercado is assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Wallace