Neon Landing

An MV-22 Osprey lands aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York during routine flight deck operations in the Mediterranean Sea, April 15, 2018. The Osprey is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado