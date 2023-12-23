An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two marines box next to aircraft and equipment.

Boxing Grit

Marine Corps Capt. Phil Goebel, right, and Marine Corps Sgt. Junior Pependejesus practice boxing in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific Ocean, April 16, 2018. Goebel and Pependejesus are assigned to the Checkerboards of Marine Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 312. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Pastrick

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.14 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Pastrick VIRIN: 180416-N-OS895-1028C.JPG
Photo Gallery