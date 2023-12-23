Boxing Grit

Marine Corps Capt. Phil Goebel, right, and Marine Corps Sgt. Junior Pependejesus practice boxing in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific Ocean, April 16, 2018. Goebel and Pependejesus are assigned to the Checkerboards of Marine Strike Fighter Attack Squadron 312. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Pastrick