Pentagon Visit

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts entertainers at the Pentagon before departing on the annual Vice Chairman’s USO Tour, April 20, 2018. Comedian Jon Stewart, country music artist Craig Morgan, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, professional fighters Max Holloway and Paige VanZant, and NBA legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton will join Selva on a tour as they visit service members. DoD Photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann