Paralympian Visit

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Paralympians retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ralph DeQuebec, retired Army Staff Sgt. Rico Roman, retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Burton and retired Army Spc. Andy Soule at the Pentagon, April 24, 2018. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro