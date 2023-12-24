Aerial Shot

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Bradtmueller fires an M240B machine gun at a simulated target during an aerial gunnery instructor certification in the 5th fleet area of operations, May 11, 2018. Bradtmueller is an MV-22B Osprey crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II