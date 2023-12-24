An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two ships sail next to each other.

Blue Replenishment

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe steams alongside the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, as part of a replenishment at sea during sea trials in the waters south of Japan, May 14, 2018. The non-combatant, civilian-crewed ship, operated by MSC, provides fuel, food, ordnance, spare parts, mail and other supplies to Navy ships throughout the world. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.77 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate VIRIN: 180514-N-OY799-0788C.JPG
