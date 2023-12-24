Blue Flight Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Wierboski prepares an unmamned aerial vehicle for launch aboard Mark VI patrol boats during training conducted by the Coastal Riverine Group 1 Training and Evaluation Unit in the Pacific Ocean, May 9, 2018. Wierboski is assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 3. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Nelson Doromal Jr. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.3 MB) Photo By: Chief Petty Officer Nelson Doromal Jr. VIRIN: 180509-N-NT795-867C.JPG Photo Gallery