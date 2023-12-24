Exercise Balikatan

Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Berg provides simulated cover fire during an amphibious exercise at the Naval Education and Training Command, Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, May 9, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan 2018. Exercise Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military training focused on a variety of missions. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nardel Gervacio