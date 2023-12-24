An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Philippine service members run on the beach near heavy equipment.

Exercise Balikatan

Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Berg provides simulated cover fire during an amphibious exercise at the Naval Education and Training Command, Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, May 9, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan 2018. Exercise Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine military training focused on a variety of missions. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nardel Gervacio

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.42 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Nardel Gervacio VIRIN: 180509-N-ZK021-0100C.JPG
Photo Gallery