Dunford Condolences

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offers his condolences to Georgea Hudner during the funeral of Medal of Honor recipient Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., April 4, 2018. Hudner received the medal for actions during the Korean War Battle of Chosin Reservoir. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro