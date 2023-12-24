An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors fold an American flag during a sunset ceremony in Pearl Harbor.

Sunset Service

Sailors fold an American flag during a double interment as part of a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2017, to mark the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military co-hosted the 76th commemoration to provide veterans, family members, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present Dec. 7, 1941. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown

