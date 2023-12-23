An official website of the United States Government 
An archer draw a bow against a blue sky and windows.

Archer's Aim

Army veteran Shawn Mello practices archery during U.S. Special Operations Command training for the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., April 9, 2018. Socom Warrior Care Program military adaptive sports enhance the athletes' mental and physical rehabilitation, aiding in reintegration or transition. DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg

