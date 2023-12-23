Archer's Aim Army veteran Shawn Mello practices archery during U.S. Special Operations Command training for the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., April 9, 2018. Socom Warrior Care Program military adaptive sports enhance the athletes' mental and physical rehabilitation, aiding in reintegration or transition. DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.15 MB) Photo By: Roger Wollenberg VIRIN: 180409-O-BB251-109C.JPG Photo Gallery