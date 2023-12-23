TAPS Visit

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis stands for a photo with members of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, during their visit to the Pentagon, May 25, 2018. The Pentagon hosted TAPS members for a day of fun and remembrance to honor Memorial Day. TAPS supports people who have lost a family member serving in the military. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.