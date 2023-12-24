Ribbon Cutting

From left, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo; Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea; and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Steven L. Payton cut the celebratory ribbon to signify the relocation and opening of the USFK Headquarters building at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 29, 2018. Army photo by Pfc. You Chul Lee