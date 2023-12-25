An official website of the United States Government 
A sailor plays with two toddlers on the ground.

Children's Play

Navy Seaman David Grant plays with children at an orphanage dedicated to the rescue and nurturing of abandoned infants and toddlers in Manila, Philippines, June 27, 2018, as part of a community project. Grant is assigned to the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.87 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman VIRIN: 180627-N-AC117-0095C.JPG
