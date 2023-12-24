An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and other commanders render a salute during a wreath laying ceremony.

Three Salutes

From right, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard; and Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, render honors during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., July 16, 2018, to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Guam. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.41 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. James K. McCann VIRIN: 180716-D-ZZ999-389H.JPG
