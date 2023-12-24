Counterpart Conversation

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Croatian Command Sgt. Maj. Davor Petek, command senior enlisted leader for Allied Command Operations at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., July 16, 2018. Petek placed a wreath at the tomb to pay tribute to U.S. service members for their contributions to NATO missions past and present. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann