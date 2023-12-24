Washington Visit

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Croatian Command Sgt. Maj. Davor Petek, command senior enlisted leader for Allied Command Operations at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, during a visit to Coast Guard Station Washington in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2018. The two leaders toured the facility and viewed the surrounding area on a Coast Guard boat during their visit. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann