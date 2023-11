Viper Silhouette

Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Madison inspects the rotor of an AH-1Z Viper during a preflight inspection at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 12, 2018. Madison is an avionics technician assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon