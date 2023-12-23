An official website of the United States Government 
A Marine uses a hammer to help several other troops build a shelter.

Hammer Help

U.S. Marine Matthew Lorefice works with members of the Guatemalan Army Corps of Engineers to nail prefabricated floor sections onto a frame at a construction site in Escuintla, Guatemala, July 21, 2018. Marines are helping to build temporary housing for people left without homes after Volcan de Fuego erupted in early June. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Dyer

