Sailors fold the American flag outside.

Rites Rehearsal

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Marnae Behlow, left, and Petty Officer Carlos VillegasMejia, right, fold an American flag as part of the rehearsal for a grave marking ceremony for retired Chief Machinist’s Mate Francis Kelly in Glasgow, Oct. 25, 2018. Kelly served during the Spanish-American War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery.

