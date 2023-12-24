Rites Rehearsal

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Marnae Behlow, left, and Petty Officer Carlos VillegasMejia, right, fold an American flag as part of the rehearsal for a grave marking ceremony for retired Chief Machinist’s Mate Francis Kelly in Glasgow, Oct. 25, 2018. Kelly served during the Spanish-American War and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery.