Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan stand with military leaders at Arlington Nationial Cemetery

Solemn Ceremony

Left to right: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, Army Secretary Mark Esper, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan and Defense Secretary James N. Mattis take part in the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2018. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert L. Wilkie led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivered the address in the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater.

