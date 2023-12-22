An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stands next to a woman holding an umbrella and a man

Suresnes Visit

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets audience members at the Suresnes American Cemetery in Suresnes, France, before a Veterans Day and commemoration ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the World War I armistice, Nov. 11, 2018.

