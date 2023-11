Feast at the Fort

Army Pfc. Dayana Abril pipes frosting onto a cake to serve during a Thanksgiving feast at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 19, 2018. The battalion prepared 640 lbs. of turkey, 558 lbs. of steamship round, 72 lbs. of shrimp, more than 100 pies, 700 servings of sweet potatoes and approximately 800 servings of green bean casserole.