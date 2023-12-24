An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A missile launches from a rocket system.

Dynamic Front

Marines launch a rocket from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during live-fire training supporting exercise Dynamic Front 19 at the Adazi Training Area, Latvia, March 7, 2019. Approximately 3,200 service members from 27 nations take part in the exercise, which focuses on interoperability and military readiness.

