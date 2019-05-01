Defense Testimony Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, center; Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and David L. Norquist, DOD’s comptroller and chief financial officer, prepare to testify on the fiscal year 2020 Defense Department budget request during a hearing on Capitol Hill, May 1, 2019. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.01 MB) Tags: Shanahan, Chairman, Budget, Dunford, Acting Defense Secretary Photo By: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD VIRIN: 190501-D-BN624-0235.JPG Photo Gallery