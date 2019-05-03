An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor plays electric guitar beside a group of students who are playing acoustic guitars.

Pacific Performance

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Weber performs with students from the Safrei Music School during the closing ceremony for Pacific Partnership 2019 in East Timor, May 3, 2019. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

Photo Gallery