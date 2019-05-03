Pacific Performance Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Weber performs with students from the Safrei Music School during the closing ceremony for Pacific Partnership 2019 in East Timor, May 3, 2019. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.98 MB) Tags: Navy, Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Burgains VIRIN: 190503-N-AZ808-1036C.JPG Photo Gallery